HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (7/8/19): The Hawkins County Sheriff has identified two people who died in a murder-suicide in Bulls Gap on July 5.

Detectives said their investigation revealed that during an argument, Joshua Kennedy, 34, shot and killed Katherine Kennedy, 32, before turning the gun on himself.

Joshua Kennedy died at the scene; Katherine Kennedy died at the Ballad Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.

Other family members were in the home when it happened, according to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

Original (7/5/19): Two people are dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide shooting in Bulls Gap.

According to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, it happened around 7 p.m. Friday at 2007 Walter Drive.

Authorities said they arrived and found a 34-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the Hawkins County Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man was also found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. The sheriff said they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide and believe the man was the shooter.

The HCSO said it is notifying family members and the investigation is ongoing.