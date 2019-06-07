HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide shooting in Bulls Gap.

According to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, it happened around 7 p.m. Friday at 2007 Walter Drive.

Authorities said they arrived and found a 34-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the Hawkins County Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man was also found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. The sheriff said they are investigating the case as a murder-suicide and believe the man was the shooter.

The HCSO said it is notifying family members and the investigation is ongoing.