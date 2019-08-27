HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Three pit bulls, three shepherds and two pugs were left alone to survive for more than 10 days without food or water, according to authorities in Hawkins County.

WCYB reported Monday that when deputies arrived at a mobile home near Church Hill, they found one dog dead with his collar and chain still attached.

The remaining eight were taken by "Second Chance Rescue".

"Tank", "Anatolian" and "Miracle" along with five other dogs, all found outside a mobile home on Payne Ridge Road in Hawkins County.

"Every cage that they were in was completely muddy and covered in feces because nothing had been cleaned out. It was absolutely pouring rain when we were down there in this situation," Brittany Tunnell of Second Chance Rescue said.

Deputies discovered a dead dog plus eight more that they said were emaciated and living in small cages for at least 11 days.

Authorities identified the owner as 35-year-old Benjamin Reece.

Neighbors told investigators he also owns and operates the trailer park.

Lisa Guss, Reece's neighbor, thought he was taking care of the dogs.

"When he first moved in here he acted like he loves his animals and he was taking care of them. But evidently, in the last little while he's not been taken care of them," Guss said

The one dog found dead was still attached to its dog house by its collar and chain.

Authorities said the eight dogs still alive were extremely emaciated, living in filth with no food or water.

"The water that was in some of the cages, if any, it was all rainwater so the rainwater is all that they were getting," Tunnell said

All eight of the dogs were rescued by "Second Chance Rescue" and are being nursed back to health. But some of them still have those physical scars and "Miracle" is ready for her new litter of puppies.

"As far as this many animals at one place, yes, this is probably the worst we've seen," Tunnell said.

One pit bull and one shepherd are safe at the Hawkins County Humane Society and the two pugs and female shepherd are in another foster home.

"We want to save every animal that needs help," Tunnell said.

Guss said she's hoping to adopt miracle and all of her puppies as soon as it's allowed by the court.

If you would like to help donate to the dogs' veterinary bills, click here.