HCSO: Deputies find marijuana plants, buried weapon parts after pulling over car

Authorities said there were two 14-year-olds in the car with two adults. One of the juveniles were taken back to his parents, where they found more marijuana plants

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A traffic stop in Hawkins County led deputies to several marijuana plants and hidden gun parts and accessories, according to a release from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

They said they pulled the car over on Thursday for a bumper law and light law violation. There were two 14-year-old minors in the car with two adults, and deputies said they smelled marijuana and found a freshly grown marijuana plant.

They said they found that the front-passenger minor was delivering marijuana plants to sell, using the money to buy marijuana products that have been processed. Deputies said that authorities were familiar with the minor based on previous investigations.,

They said those investigations involved illegal guns and drugs, both sold to several other juveniles and adults. They went to his home where his father, Matthew Agee, allowed deputies to search for drugs and weapons. They said they found around 15 more marijuana plants from a pile of dead trees at the top of a steep ridge.

They said Agee also led authorities to a site where five gun silencers and other gun parts were buried, concealed in a 4-foot long, 6-inch diameter PVC pipe capped on both ends.

Deputies said Agee told them he buried the gun parts in 2017 "in case the world became a more violent, out-of-control place."

The minor in the back passenger seat was taken back to his home in Rogersville, where deputies said his parents turned over more marijuana plants to detectives. The full list of people charged is below.

Dakota Chase Chamberlain (Adult passenger): Possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deont’e Kane Redmon (Adult driver): Possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Matthew Burdett Agee (Juvenile's father): Charges are pending, and currently under investigation.