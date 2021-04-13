HCSO: Harlan County 15-year-old arrested after threatening high school

The Harlan County Sheriff's Office said that a 15-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after threatening Harlan County High School.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — The Harlan County Sheriff's Office said that a 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday after threatening a high school.

Officials said they were a student at Harlan County High School and that the 15-year-old faces charges of second-degree terroristic threatening. The student was lodged in the Breathitt Juvenile Detention Center, according to a release from officials.

"The Sheriff’s Office takes these complaints seriously and is working closely with school officials to handle this complaint. The safety of our children is our highest priority and all possible actions will be taken to ensure their safety," officials said in the release.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident. Information about the threats made or the identity of the student was not immediately available.