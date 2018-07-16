Officers in Hamblen County arrested a man following a domestic situation where he barricaded himself inside a home.

Deputies responded to Naomi Dive around 5:00 p.m.

Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said officers were called out to a domestic violence complaint from the man's wife.

Jarnagin said the husband barricaded himself inside the home and said multiple times that he was willing to come out, but didn't for a few hours.

Just before 9 p.m., the situation was resolved peacefully after the man walked out from the garage and was placed in handcuffs.

According to the 10News crew on the scene, the man negotiated with officers before his arrest to fulfill a very specific goal: He wanted to put air in his vehicle's tires.

Officers allowed the man to refill the tires before arresting him. Officers said he reportedly did so to ensure his family wouldn't need to do it in his absence.

