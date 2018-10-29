MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police Department has confirmed to NBC Charlotte the suspect in the deadly shooting at Butler High School has been identified as 16-year-old Jatwan Cuffie.

Cuffie was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after authorities say he shot and killed 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen.

Family members of Bobby spoke in a news conference Tuesday and said their son was a good kid that didn't deserve to die.

"You can never judge a book by its cover," Bobby's mother said. "And look at him and think you know him by what you see on the outside because you do not. Regardless of that -- he still did not deserve to be shot and killed in school."

According to CMS officials, the shooting began as a bullying incident that had gone out of control. Bobby's family however disputed those claims saying Bobby was friendly to everyone.

A spokesperson for the McKeithen family said:

"Despite the stories and rumors that you have heard about Bobby being a bully are not true. Countless friends and teachers have spoken out and said that he has never been known as a bully. Bobby was truly a light in our eyes."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said the shooting happened in one of the school's main hallway before classes Monday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. That lockdown was lifted a little before 9:30 a.m. as hundreds of frustrated parents stormed the front doors of Butler High.

"We don't actively search every bag that comes into school each and every day," Wilcox said. "I will tell you from one perspective, yes we failed. Maybe we didn't intervene early enough in a bullying situation. I don't really know what took place.

"I don't know how a young person gets a handgun in the state of North Carolina but we'll look into all those things and make sure it doesn't happen again."

In a news conference hours after the shooting, CMS Superintendent Dr. Wilcox said Butler High School will be closed on Tuesday.

Cuffie is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, October 30 at 1:00 p.m.

