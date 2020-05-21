KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Down a winding road, past trees and rushing water Gary Ellsworth II is buried at the Seven Island Cemetery.

"He loved the outdoors, anything to do with the outdoors," his wife Nikkiah Ellsworth.

Exactly one year ago on May 20th 2019 Gary lost his life.

"My husband was walking home on Chapman Highway it was about 11:35 at night and he went to cross the road and somebody hit him and just left," Nikkiah said.

The driver did not stop and one year later his family is still grappling with the loss.

"We don't know what happened that night all we know is we lost Gary and now all we know is we have to spend the rest of out lives without him," she said.

Instead they are left with his memory.

"He loved, loved his children and his family that is what he lived for," Nikkiah added. "He literally lived to take care of us and that's what he did."

As of now..the family says they've revived no updates on the investigation, just that last piece of info the Tennessee Highway Patrol had about the driver.

"All we know is it was a 2013 to 2015 dark ford escape," she said.

But 365 days later that description, the family said, is not enough.

"It's depressing, hard to go on," Gary's mother, Linda said.

But through the pain, their message to the driver still stands.

"He was nothing to you, he was everything to us," Linda added.

In a statement THP said it "is still actively being investigated by our Criminal Investigation Division, Sergeant Walker and with all processes it's taking some time to get certain information returned...it is still an open investigation."

