TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder

The TBI said authorities arrested Gabriel Box for the murder of Felicity Nicole Inman in 2021.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.

Authorities determined Inman had actually been killed in Henderson County, the TBI said. Eventually, they found clues that led them to believe Gabriel Seth Box, 21, was responsible for the crime.

A Henderson County Grand Jury indicted Box on Tuesday, charging him with premeditated first-degree murder, theft, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

State authorities worked with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force to arrest Box, saying they located him Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Box is in custody in Baldwin County, Alabama without bond and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.