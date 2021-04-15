Here's what we know about the four officers involved in Austin-East Magnet HS shooting

The four KPD officers are all on temporary administrative leave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released the names of the four officers involved in Monday's shooting inside Austin-East Magnet High School.

Here is what we know so far about Officer Adam Willson, Lieutenant Stanley Cash, Officer Jonathon Clabough and Officer Brian Baldwin.

Officer Adam Willson

Officer Adam Willson, who was wounded in the shooting, has been with KPD since January 2001 and was currently serving as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Willson served as a firearms instructor, often appearing in informational videos on the department's social media pages. It was in that role he came on a newscast at WBIR in 2016 to talk about kids and gun safety.

"It's not evil, it's not good, it's just a tool and if we can be frank with our children and say, 'This can be very dangerous, it can take a life and here's how it works,' then you take that curiosity away," Willson said during that interview in 2016.

No stranger to the camera, Willson also appeared on the Discovery show "Homicide Hunters."

He has served as a School Resource Officer for several years, at multiple schools, including West High School, Fulton High School, Bearden, Vine Middle School, Career Magnet and most recently Austin-East High School.

Willson is a father and man of faith, listed online as a deacon at South Knoxville Church of Christ. He tied for Officer of the Month in May of 2005.

According to a KPD spokesperson, Willson is still recovering from his injuries at UT Medical Center.

Lieutenant Stanley Cash

The Knoxville Police Department hired on Lieutenant Stanley Cash in October 2001. Since then, he has taken on various roles in the department.

In 2018, Cash was assigned to the Internal Affairs Unit. Previously, he worked in patrol and as a property crimes investigator.

Born and raised in East Knoxville, a feature on Cash posted to the department's Facebook page in 2018 said, "He wanted to become an officer so he could help his community be safe and not fear the police.”

Cash appeared in WBIR's "Black and Blue" series in June 2020, to discuss what it's been like for him as an officer of color and father during a time of social unrest.

"It is a tough job," Cash said in 2020. "It's even harder when you are a minority, but you're needed. You feel, when you're a Black officer, you're always in this middle area because when you're on duty, you're supposed to represent everybody in the Black community to everybody in this profession."

Officer Jonathon Clabough

Officer Jonathon Clabough has been with KPD since February 2017 and was one of five officers chosen as "Officer of the Month" in December 2020.

He was also a 2019 Finalist for the Officer Liaison of the Year award through the City of Knoxville Office of Neighborhoods.

Clabough is a husband, father and pastor at East Avenue House of Prayer. He was raised in the South Knoxville community of Vestal.

Officer Brian Baldwin

Officer Brian Baldwin has been with the Knoxville Police Department since October 2004. Baldwin is a K-9 Officer at KPD and has had two different K-9 companions in his time at the department.

As of 2018, Baldwin started working with K-9 "Mod" in the East District. Previously, he worked with K-9 "Beny."