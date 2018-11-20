A drug deal involving heroin between a Super 8 and Taco Bell ended with gunfire Monday evening.

Knoxville Police said they responded to a shooting at 341 Merchants Road around 10:38 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found Justin A. Hayes, 36, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of injuries that weren't life-threatening, according to KPD.

Investigators said Hayes was meeting sources to buy heroin in between Super 8 and Taco Bell when he was fired at during the botched drug transaction.

"Evidence was recovered from the scene and several witnesses interviewed. The investigation is continuing," KPD said.

