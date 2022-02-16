Hertz ordered to unseal documents pertaining to false police reports

Hertz was order to reveal documents showing how many calls it makes to police about allegedly stolen cars.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guns were drawn in a Walmart parking lot and an officer was screaming at the driver, ordering them to show their hands.

“I’m with my wife,” the man in the video replies to the officer a few seconds later.

The video obtained by News4 Investigates, a sister station with WBIR, is from 2020. It shows the moment Knoxville Police stopped Jennifer Rogers and her husband.

The officers went inside to get Jennifer, who was shopping at the time.

“Can you tell me what’s going on?” Jennifer said.

Officer: "The vehicle’s registered as stolen."

Jennifer: "It’s a rental!"

Officer: "Yeah!!”

Jennifer Rogers said they paid for the rental, but Hertz said that it was never returned.

“According to Hertz, I was a menace to society and needed to be kept in jail,” Jennifer Rogers said.

Rogers spent 16 days in custody, triggering a chronic medical condition, leading her to have seizures and a stroke while in custody. It was an emotional and traumatizing experience, she said, that will stay with her for life.

“Innocent until proven guilty is a great saying, but it’s not necessarily how you’re treated,” Rogers said.

It’s a story that has been reported several times. Customers renting Hertz vehicles, stopped by police, and accused of stealing vehicles they say they paid for.

In court this month, a Delaware Bankruptcy Court judge ruled that Hertz must unseal redacted documents, which show the company filed over 3,300 reports each year for the past 6 years, charging customers with theft.

It’s a number attorney Francis Maloify said is far bigger than the 230 people they’re currently representing in a lawsuit against Hertz.

“They’re following unverified police reports when they lose a car, misplace a car, or just simply because they don’t want to do an investigation they’re supposed to do. And as a result, you have good people going to jail. Wrongfully! And lives are being destroyed,” Maloify said.

Hertz argued that releasing these numbers would have tarnished their brand and would have made it harder for them to compete with their competitors, but the judge rejected that argument.

For Rogers, she said the case is a step towards getting justice, validating the nightmare she’s been living with for 2 years.

“I just want them to admit what they did to me. And to these other people. I want them to say they were wrong, and I want them to say they’re sorry,” Rogers said.

Rogers’ charges were later dismissed.

Attorneys for the customers also plan on meeting with five congressional leaders this week, hoping to shed more light on this issue in D.C.

Hertz previously released this statement regarding the lawsuit, saying: