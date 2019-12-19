HILLSBORO, Mo. — A man is facing several charges after police said he beat his father to death in Hillsboro, Missouri Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a man after they responded to Tracy Lane for a disturbance.

Eric Smoot, 53, was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m., police said.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the disturbance was a domestic dispute between Nicholas Smoot and his girlfriend. At some point the Nicholas' father tried to intervene. Nicholas and his father, Eric Smoot, began fighting and it ended with the man beating his father to death. Police said he used a golf club and beer bottle.

Investigators told 5 On Your Side, when they arrived at the home they found Smoot on the floor bleeding from his head. The son was found with a beer bottle in his hand, ready to strike his dad again, officials said.

Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged 27-year-old Nicholas Smooth with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault.

According to police, Nicholas Smoot is also believed to have assaulted his girlfriend that lived with him, causing injuries to her face and arms. Court documents said he also bit her nose. A witness told investigator Eric tried to stop his son's attack on the woman.

Nicholas Smoot is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both victims during this difficult time,' The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

