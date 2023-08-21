KPD investigating suspected hit-and-run after finding person dead in the road in East Knoxville

KPD said officers found a pedestrian unresponsive in the roadway early Monday morning. Police think they were hit by a vehicle that drove off.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after a pedestrian died in what's believed to be a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning near Caswell Park.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers found a person unresponsive in the roadway around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Jessamine Street.

Police said they think an unknown vehicle hit the victim before driving west on Magnolia Avenue.

KPD said the victim was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination and identification.