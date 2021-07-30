Police: Morristown man shoots, kills intoxicated man outside his home

A report showed that Thaddeus Wallace was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A homeowner shot and killed an intoxicated man outside his home on Clover Dale Lane in Morristown on Wednesday, police said.

The Morristown Police Department was dispatched to 1185 Clover Dale Lane in regards to an intoxicated person trespassing.

A police report said the initial 9-1-1 call involved an intoxicated person who did not live at the home, and escalated into a fight between the homeowner and the intoxicated person.

Police said the intoxicated man was not inside the home.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Thaddeus Theodore Wallace Jr., 53, of Morristown, who said he was the homeowner.

Officers said they found Brian Welton Stone, 44, of Morristown, laying on his back and appeared to be unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.

Stone was outside of Wallace's home, according to police.