SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — A homicide investigation has been launched in Scott County after the sheriff’s office said a man was killed Christmas Eve morning.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call from a home located at 10422 Baker Highway in Pioneer around 11:11 a.m. Tuesday.

SCSO said no suspects are in custody, and that it does not believe the public is in any danger in relation to this case.

The initial investigation revealed signs of foul play, according to SCSO.

SCSO said it is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update you when more details become available.