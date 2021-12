The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the TBI, and the White Pine Police Department are all on the scene of a homicide in Jefferson Co.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division is currently on the scene of a homicide in the 3000 block of Hardy Road.

A suspect has been taken into custody and the scene is still active as the investigation continues, JCSO said.

The White Pine Police Department and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on scene as well, according to JCSO.

