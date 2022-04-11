KPD: Drunken driver charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault after wreck on Pellissippi Parkway

Eduardo Deavila drove the wrong way on Pellissippi Parkway early Friday morning and collided with another car, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 33-year-old man was charged with vehicular homicide after killing someone in a wreck early Friday morning, the Knoxville Police Department said.

KPD responded to the crash on Pellissippi Parkway near the Kingston Pike exit around 1:30 a.m., according to KPD.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck, a Honda sedan, Nissan SUV and Acura. The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Honda and the driver and passenger of the Nissan were transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, KPD said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Honda was driving the wrong way on Pellissippi Parkway when it collided with the Nissan, which subsequently collided with the Acura, according to KPD.

Officers spoke with the driver of the Honda, Eduardo Deavila, at UTMC. Deavila appeared to be intoxicated and warrants were placed on him, KPD said.

The warrants charged Deavila with one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault, which will be served upon his release from the hospital, according to KPD.