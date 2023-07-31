'She was our fairy godmother' | Homicide victim remembered through school supply drive

School supply donations can be dropped off at the Holiday Market in East Knoxville. They will be distributed on Aug. 5.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been nearly three years since Jamaica Greenlee was shot and killed in a double homicide in East Knoxville. It happened on Aug. 9, 2020, on Ben Hur Avenue. As the three-year anniversary of her death approaches, her family is fighting to keep her legacy top of mind.

Jamaica was just 29 years old when she passed. She was also a mom to five children.

"Aug. 9 of 2020 my sister passed away," said Yarmaine Greenlee. "We called her the Eastside Princess. She would take in younger children, give free hairstyles, and help their mothers with anything."

"She had five kids of her own but with her five kids, like she said, she always took on other people's kids, too," said Neise North, Jamaica's mother.

Yarmaine and North said their family was very close growing up. Jamaica made sure of that.

"Family has always been important to us. We come from a big family. Everybody has their flaws, but she's always been like that glue to keep us together," North said.

The day Jamaica died, her family took it upon themselves to get her five children ready for the school year. Yarmaine said it was a little overwhelming to arrange funeral plans and shop for school supplies at the same time.

That's when they identified a need in the community and decided to fulfill that need in Jamaica's honor.

"Once my sister passed away, me and my mother decided to not only give back to the community, but try to keep her legacy alive. And this is one of the ways that we can do it," Yarmaine said.

For the past two years, in the weeks before school starts, the family collects backpacks, binders, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils and anything students may need ahead of the school year.

The family is asking for those donations to be collected at the Holiday Market off Martin Luther King Junior Ave. The collection runs from July 13 until Aug. 5.

On Aug. 5, the official Back 2 School Supply Drive event will be at Dr. Walter Hardy Park in East Knoxville, starting at 2 p.m.

"Any child in need of school supplies or backpacks, we will be at Dr. Walter Hardy Park on Saturday," Niese said. "We'll have food, entertainment, bouncy houses, a hairstylist for the kids, and a nail tech."

Both North and Yarmaine said it's the perfect way to carry on Jamaica's legacy.

"You know how in the movies you have a fairy godmother? Every time you're in trouble, she's somewhere around. Every time you need something, she's somewhere around. That was my sister. She was our fairy godmother," Yarmaine said.