HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A mental health call ended with an Horry County ambulance being stolen with three people on board Sunday, according to police.

Horry County Police say they responded to Blue River Court in the Myrtle Beach area for a 'mental subject call' around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, police say they took the person into emergency protective custody and transported him to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he was placed in the care of medical center staff.

At some point after that, police say security was called when the person presented a threat to hospital staff, and a foot chase ensued. The person got away and exited the hospital near the EMS unit bay, investigators say.

Horry County Police Department

Around 9:47 a.m., the person stole an Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance that was parked in the bay with two people and a medic in the back, according to officials. The subject then drove the ambulance around the hospital parking lot, causing damage to property along the way.

The subject was taken into custody by a Myrtle Beach Police Department Officer around 9:52 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by Horry County Police Department. Police say charges are expected to follow.