Man charged with intentionally setting Jellico home on fire in 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Bobby Buckner was charged Monday morning with arson and three counts of reckless endangerment at the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

According to the TBI, state agents joined the Jellico Police Department in an investigation into a fire that happened at a home in the 100 block of Commerce Street in November 2020.

The TBI said investigators determined someone had intentionally set the fire and later developed information leading them to suspect Buckner was responsible.