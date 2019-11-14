MURFREESBORO, Tenn — Human remains have been found during the search for a Tennessee teen who vanished in 2017.

News outlets report the remains were found Wednesday near the Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says the remains found in a heavily wooded area have not been medically confirmed to be that of Devin Bond, who was 16 when he disappeared.

Bond’s mother, Heather Simmers-Bond, posted a statement in the Facebook group “Bring Devin Home” Tuesday in which she said Bond had finally been brought home, “just not in the way we had hoped.”

Heather Simmers-Bond We are devastated at the loss of our son, Devin. Our goal was to bring Devin home and we are bringing him home, just not in the way we had hoped. Rest In Peace sweet boy and we will be counting the...

In another post, Simmers-Bond said the area had already been searched several times, but this recent search was to confirm that her son wasn’t there. It was the last place his cellphone was used.

The Associated Press originally reported this story.