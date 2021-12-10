Several people arrested after undercover operation into human trafficking in East TN

Officials said that the focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

TENNESSEE, USA — Several people have been arrested after a two-day undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Task Force and detectives from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

On December 8, as part of an investigation into human trafficking in East Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, according to a press release.

As a result of the operation, detectives and agents said they arrested seven men and booked them into the Greene County Jail:

William E. Marx, 48, Greeneville: Trafficking for commercial sex act

Joseph H. Vincent, 72, Greeneville: Trafficking for commercial sex act

Samuel E. Foksha, 22, Inman, South Carolina: Trafficking for commercial sex act

John W. Blackwood, 54, Georgetown, South Carolina: Trafficking for commercial sex act

Charles L. Hunter, 75, Burnsville, North Carolina: Trafficking for commercial sex act

Jacquez M. Carr, 23, Thomasville, Georgia: Trafficking for commercial sex act

Edwin Garcia Gonzalez, 32, Knoxville: Two counts for trafficking for commercial sex act

