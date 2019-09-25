MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities believe a Tennessee man had something to do with the disappearance of his wife.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it had a person of interest in Taquila Hayes' disappearance, but declined to name that person. But a search warrant says authorities suspect Hayes' husband, Carl Hayes, is directly involved in her disappearance.

A search of the couple's home found it to have fresh paint and new carpeting. Investigator Chris Harris said there's no evidence suggesting Taquila Hayes is alive.

The Cordova nurse was reported missing in August. Investigators were told by Carl Hayes that he hadn't seen her since June. The warrant says Taquila Hayes disappeared in May around the same time her husband was captured on surveillance video taking money from her bank accounts.