I-40 car crash leads to murder charges in Sevierville

The victim was found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle that crashed on I-40 near the 407 exit on Aug. 12.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — What was first reported as a car crash has turned into a murder investigation.

The crash happened on August 12 on I-40 near exit 407. When officers responded, they found the driver, Samuel R. Lane, 44, of Cleveland, TN, dead in the vehicle. His was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Now, Sevierville Police detectives have charged Brittney Swafford, 32, also from Cleveland, with second-degree murder in Lane's death.

She was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Swafford is currently being held by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition to Sevierville.

Billie Perry, 29, of Cleveland is also charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact. He was arrested and is being held in the Sevier County Jail.