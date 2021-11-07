"I am fearful" | Neighbors live in fear after shooting death at 'The Ball'

One Knoxville neighborhood is worried after a shooting death mere feet from their homes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The community around the Knoxville gentleman's club, The Ball, is fearing for their lives after a man was shot and killed there early Sunday morning.

Three neighbors whose front doors are just mere feet away from The Ball are speaking out after the shooting.

The three are so scared of retaliation, they wouldn't put their faces on camera.

"I heard the gunshots and then you heard all the screaming," one man said.

According to KPD, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot, making him the twenty-fifth death in the city of Knoxville in less than 28 weeks.

They say this isn't an isolated situation, almost every Friday and Saturday after 2 a.m., chaos ensues.

"Gunfire is most every weekend but the incident this morning was the most extreme case we had," one neighbor said.

The video we obtained shows those big crowds directly adjacent to these neighborhoods. The noise is a problem but the violence is terrifying them.

"My concern is that innocent people are going to get hurt, to be here and see what's going on I am fearful," another neighbor said.

Channel 10 reached out to The Ball and in a statement owner John Nichols says:

"As you are aware an incident happened in the parking lot in the early hours of July 11, 2021. My prayers go out to the victim and to others who were injured. I share the concerns of the community in looking for real solutions to the problems of violence in the community, and look forward to meeting with the local homeowners' associations, City Council members, Knoxville Police Department to find meaningful solutions. We have already provided Knoxville Police Department with all of the resources and information at our disposal and will continue to cooperate and provide any information requested."

But these neighbors just want something done before somebody else dies.