RALEIGH, N.C. — In a heartbreaking update, the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says trooper Chris Wooten is paralyzed from the neck down. Trooper Wooten was injured in a crash earlier this week during a pursuit.

NCSHP has been posting updates everyday on their Facebook page asking the public for thoughts for Trooper Wooten, his family and the law enforcement community. Friday's post was a very detailed update about Wooten's injuries and revealed that he paralyzed from the neck down.

Over the past four days, updates have been disseminated regarding the status of Trooper Wooten, to ensure each of you are aware of his latest prognosis. While we all have joined together in praying for a speedy recovery, I deliver this message with a very heavy heart.

Doctors have been monitoring Chris’ recovery around the clock while providing the best medical care and attention for his condition. Unfortunately, after the performance of several medical procedures, which included surgery to fuse and decompress his C1-C5 vertebrae and stabilize the spinal column, it was determined that Chris suffered significant spinal cord trauma during the crash. At the moment, the surgeons are classifying the injury as a complete spinal cord injury at the top of the spine, which is resulting in paralysis from the neck down.

On Wednesday, Chris had surgery for a tracheostomy and a feeding tube, which also went well and will hopefully lead to better communication down the road. In the coming weeks, Chris will begin rehabilitation in preparation to return home. Ultimately, Chris and his family have a long road of recovery ahead and they are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support.

Chris’ beloved wife, Sharon, and the entire Wooten family have requested I express their heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming amount of support offered by our Patrol members both sworn and civilian. Personally, I am so proud to see how so many have put themselves aside while aiding Chris and his family in such time of enormous need.

To assist the Wooten family, an account under Christopher and Sharon Wooten Special Account has been established at the NC State Employees Credit Union. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting any NCSECU branch. Your continuous support is appreciated.

My prayer is that God continues to provide comfort to Chris, the Wooten family and to every member of this amazing organization. We must continue to stand together to overcome the adversity we all share due to Chris’ absence. May God continue to bless Chris, Sharon, their daughters, Kylee and Madison, and the entire Patrol family during this difficult time.

Most sincerely,

GMM