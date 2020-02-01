KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At Rocky Top Apartments in North Knoxville, signs warn to "watch for children."

But look around: small bikes are lying on the ground, and there's crime scene tape bunched up in the trash next to the playground slides.

"I don't let my baby outside. At all," Monnie Nolan said. "She got a bike for Christmas. She can't ride out here. We got to go all the way over to my sister's house for her to get out to enjoy her Christmas present."

Nolan and her 7-year-old granddaughter Hayli Jones live directly below the unit where two brothers were shot and killed over the weekend.

"It could've went through our door," Jones said.

"Ever since the killing upstairs, she's been traumatized. She don't go to sleep, she stays up all night," Nolan said.

Half a mile away on Geta Road, there was another deadly shooting last month. No kids could be found playing outside there on Thursday.

A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said investigators are still looking for tips and have not named any suspects.

Instead, many play at the Boys and Girls Club at Northridge Crossing.

"It's a pseudo family in many ways," Bart McFadden, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, said. "First thing they're going to do when they walk in here is they're going to be greeted with a high five, a hug, a 'how was your day,' that's going to give kids a strong sense of belonging."

This Northridge Crossing location, like all clubs in East Tennessee, has special resources for children in need.

"Kids in today's world, I don't care what community you're living in, you're dealing with some kind of trauma," McFadden said.

It's trauma that Monnie Nolan doesn't want her granddaughter to face.

"We shouldn't have to fear for our life or see something that we shouldn't see," she said.

Hayli said she just doesn't want to worry when she goes outside.

"So I can play with my friends," she said.