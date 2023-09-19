U.S. Marshals: 19-year-old arrested in Knoxville after Mississippi casino shooting

U.S. Marshals believe Imani Holly was only in Knoxville for a few hours when he was arrested. He is accused of shooting four people in the parking lot of a casino.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals Service said a 19-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting four people in Mississippi was captured in Knoxville Tuesday.

In January 2023, Imani Holly reportedly shot four people in the parking lot of the Gold Strike Casino in Robinsonville, Mississippi. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, according to U.S. Marshals.

The Knoxville U.S. Marshals' Office received a tip Tuesday morning that Holly was possibly in the area. He was arrested at an apartment complex located off South Hall of Fame Drive and Lula Powell Drive without incident, the federal agency said.

Holly was charged in 2021 after a string of armed robberies in Tate County, Mississippi. He was arrested on those charges in July of 2022 and made bond, but never showed up for his court date, according to U.S. Marshals.