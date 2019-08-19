BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Seymour mother sentenced to 25 years Monday after her 15-month-old daughter died from drowning in a bathtub last May had been a "heated verbal altercation" with her husband the morning of the incident, a Blount County report said.

The incident also left her 26-day-old infant fighting for her life.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to the home on Greenfern Trail on May 7 around 7:30 am. in reference to domestic trouble.

Investigators learned Bethanie Carriker, the mother, and her husband, Matthew Carriker, got into a fight the night before and it continued to the next morning.

He told deputies that they got into an argument "over her finding contact information for females that he had a relationship with" while they were separated, according to the report. It also said he told investigators that it never became physical.

She told investigators they began arguing again when "Matthew had woken up in a bad mood" and she questioned him about it.

The incident report states she said that "he began threatening to take the kids away from her and that she would regret calling anyone for help."

She also told investigators, according to the report, that the two have a history of domestic trouble and that she had obtained an order of protection against him in the past.

The report said there was one filed in Hamblen County, which included no contact, and that it expired on March 1. Investigators said they also learned that they had been living together for over a year because "she said he told her that the order of protection had been dismissed and that she wasn't aware that there had been a no-contact order in place."

He told investigators that he did not know there had been one in place, the report said.

Bethanie told deputies "that she felt stuck in the situation" because he had control over their bank account, phone, and locks on doors of the home through an app on his phone. She also reportedly said that she didn't believe her family would be willing to help her due to her reconciling her relationship with him after her past issues.

Matthew Carriker agreed to leave the home to allow the situation to calm down, according to the report.

Investigators were called to the home around 2:32 p.m. for the drownings.

The report also detailed the state Bethanie was in when they responded to the drownings. They said she appeared to be very upset, she said she couldn't walk down the stairs because she thought she was going to fall, and had 4 to 5 scratches on her left wrist that appeared to be about 3 to 5 inches long.

She reportedly told investigators that she must have scraped it in the bathroom or the faucet.

