Jury seated in trial of Indiana man accused of encouraging 19-year-old to kill herself while he watched

The jury of nine women and five men will decide whether Hayden Berkebile is guilty of criminally negligent homicide and making a false report.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After an all-day process, a jury of nine women and five men was chosen Monday to hear evidence in the homicide trial of an Indiana man accused of encouraging a Knoxville 19-year-old to shoot herself in the head for his "viewing pleasure."

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of Hayden Berkebile, 29 years old. He is charged with criminally negligent homicide and filing a false report in the death of Grace Anne Sparks in September 2019.

The case is the first of its kind in Tennessee — someone has not before been charged in the homicide of a person who shot themselves, attorneys said.

In court, both the prosecutor and the defense attorney warned prospective jurors of the graphic nature of the case. They asked questions about the jurors' views of law enforcement, suicide and unusual sexual practices.

Berkebile is described as a "BDSM sexual master" who "exerted sexual control over the victim causing her to engage in dangerous and demeaning acts," a sworn search warrant affidavit alleged.

Witness testimony is expected to include a significant number of internet messages between Berkebile and Sparks in a relationship that began before she turned 18 years old.

"Grace Anne had a heart of gold," said her mother, Candis Sparks, in August 2021. "As soon as I started hearing a couple of months later about the details surrounding her death, I was angry. I was furious. I was devastated ... Why did this person decide my kid needed to not be here anymore? What made him so special that he gets to decide that?"

Officers responded to the apartment after Berkebile called 911. He told dispatchers he was speaking with Grace Anne on Facetime when she began to speak oddly.

"Berkebille stated that the victim had been suicidal for years and on this day during the course of their conversation, she grabbed a gun, the camera moved, he told her, 'No, no, no,' and then heard a gunshot," said the warrant affidavit.

When contacted by 10News last year, Berkebile said he was at work and unable to do an interview. He didn’t return a follow-up call or text. His attorney in the public defender’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Knox County District Attorney General’s Office also declined to comment.