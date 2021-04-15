Police said they found multiple people shot at the scene. The shooting victims were taken to several hospitals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to an active shooter incident after 11pm Thursday night at the FedEx building at 8951 Mirabel Rd. near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Police said they found multiple people shot at the scene and were taken to several hospitals.

A witness told 13News he was working inside the FedEx building when he heard gunshots. He said looked up and saw a gunman and ducked down when he heard several more shots. The shooting witness said when he ran out of the building, he saw one person who was injured on the ground and not moving.

Police said the suspected shooter took his own life.

If you have family members that were working at the facility and have not been able to contact them, IMPD asked that you report to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Rd. Police chaplains will be available at the hotel to assist families.

Family members of FedEx workers have started arriving at the Holiday Inn and told 13News getting in touch with FedEx workers have been difficult since there is a policy against workers carrying phones while working.

Family members arriving to nearby Holiday Inn after shooting at Fed-Ex facility. Frustration as they say they haven’t been able to reach family working inside. Say there is a policy barring workers carrying phones on shift @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/78Nr9QDT8h — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

13News talked to the family of one FedEx worker who said she was shot while in her car in the parking lot.

Vehicle of FedEx employee. Family tells me she drove across the street after her car was shot into in the parking lot. She was hit and transported to hospital @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/HQOqyY9XzJ — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

FedEx released a statement about the shooting: “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Indiana State Police shut down I-70 near the airport but it has been reopened.