Inmate charged in October attack on KCSO corrections officer

The incident happened Oct. 6, 2021, at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County inmate attacked and hurt a county corrections officer in October at the detention facility, a Knox County indictment states.

A grand jury indicted Jordan L. Scott, 26, on a count of aggravated assault. He's due June 23 in Knox County Criminal Court, records show.

Court records list his current address as a state mental health facility in Chattanooga.

Scott without warning attacked Knox County Sheriff's Office Corrections Officer Ronald Lee, repeatedly punching him the morning of Oct. 6 in the common area of a pod at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility run by the Sheriff's Office, authorities allege.

Lee was knocked back against an inmate in a wheelchair and ended up on the floor. Another inmate grabbed Scott and flung him to the floor, controlling him until authorities could rush in to help.

Lee required surgery.