Inmate gets 10-year sentence for attacking Morgan County guard with shank

The attack by Rony Sorto happened in 2021.

A Tennessee inmate who attacked a Morgan County prison guard after he took away his food and water bottle faces a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty.

Rony Sorto, 35, already was serving 40 years in the state prison system on convictions from Davidson County for aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The 10-year term will be stacked on top of his existing sentence, which goes until 2051, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson. Sorto pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in a penal institution.

Sorto went after the guard at the state Morgan County Correctional Complex with a shank in October 2021. He hid the shank in a towel, according to Johnson, and he stabbed the young guard "multiple times."

The inmate told an agent from the Tennessee Department of Correction that the officer "had taken his food, closed his door so he could not take a shower and took his water bottle. Inmate Sorto said, 'I had to do what I had to do,' " a release from Johnson states.

The unnamed officer testified Tuesday about the attack. It's left him with long-term mental scars, according to Johnson.

"The officer said, 'I went into work on October 8th not knowing that day would change my life,' " according to Johnson.

He testified that he's 21 and "now I have to live the rest of my life in fear," according to Johnson.

Sorto, now held at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, which also is the home of death row, was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks.

Johnson said in a statement that he would "aggressively" prosecute inmates who break that law.