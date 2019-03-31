KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman sitting in the drive-thru line of a fast food restaurant was fatally wounded in a nightclub shooting early Sunday morning in North Knoxville.

According to Knoxville Police, the shot came from the parking lot and the street in front of The Vibe nightclub, located a couple of blocks down and across the street from the Krystal, located at 2815 N. Broadway.

Investigators said Jesse Roberts, 25, was in a vehicle at Krystal just after 4 a.m. when a stray bullet came through the passenger door and hit her. They said she was an innocent victim and had not been at the club that night. She was driven to the KPD East Precinct, located on Whittle Springs Road. From there, Roberts was taken to UT Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Two additional victims arrived at UT Medical Center, also claiming that they had been shot at The Vibe.

Investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings in The Vibe parking lot and on the street in front of the club. They are still processing evidence found at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing cars speeding away from the club and numerous people shooting in the parking lot and the area around it.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 215-7212.

Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a North Knoxville nightclub.

According to KPD, officers were called to The Vibe at 4:10 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found one victim had been fatally shot and two others had non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This isn't the first fatal shooting tied to the nightclub this year. A man died after being shot at the club on New Year's Day.

At that time, 10News learned there had been more than 80 calls for emergency help to The Vibe nightclub since mid-2016.