COCKE COUNTY, Tenn — An investigation by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in more than $55,000 being found in a man’s home along with more than 800 pills of Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, and Morphine.

The search took place at Jeffery Lee Philpot’s home in the 300 block of Wedgewood Way in Newport.

The sheriff’s office says officers also found ammunition and a couple of road signs belonging to the county in Philpot's home.

Philpot was on parole with the Tennessee Department of Corrections for felony drug activity, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

A second suspect, Christine Hawkins, was also arrested at the home for three violation of probation warrants.