NEW MARKET, Tenn. — A two-month investigation into drug activity in New Market led to arrests Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The JCSO, New Market Police Department and the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force searched a residence on E. Old AJ, according to officials.

Investigators said the search of the residence revealed four grams of heroin with a street value of $1,200.

A man and woman at the residence was arrested and charged with the sale and delivery of heroin, according to JCSO.

Authorities said they were transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center their identity will be released in the coming days.