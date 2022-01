The body of a male was found Sunday afternoon.

Roane County authorities are looking into why the body of a male ended up on East Roane County property.

The body was discovered about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn of the Roane County Sheriff's Office.

The identity was unknown, and the body was being examined Monday at the Regional Forensic Center.

Hawn declined to say what condition the body was in.