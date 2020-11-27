Investigation underway after shooting leaves man seriously injured at hookah lounge

An investigation determined that the suspect shot the victim after refusing to leave the lounge and then left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man seriously injured at a hookah lounge in Knoxville, police said.

On Friday around 2:40 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to the Melrose Hookah Lounge on 821 Melrose Avenue, where a male victim had been shot.

The victim, who was working as security at the lounge, was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

An investigation determined that a male suspect shot the victim after refusing to leave the lounge and then left the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

The Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the case.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.