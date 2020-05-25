Investigation underway after someone strikes, kills man with vehicle in Campbell County

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating after someone ran over a man with a vehicle and killed him Sunday.
The incident happened Sunday night, according to Campbell County Chief Deputy Matt Wasson.
Authorities were called about a domestic dispute in the Cedar Creek area. Reports indicated someone had been hit by a vehicle, according to Wasson.
"Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a male subject with injuries consistent with being struck with a vehicle. Deputies began rescue efforts and requested an ambulance," according to a notice from the Sheriff's Office.
The man died at the scene.
His name has not been released.
Deputies and detectives are looking into the incident along with THP.
More information will be released as it becomes available.