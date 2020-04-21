Hawkins County authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a woman found April 18 in a creek.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson identified the woman Tuesday as Delia T. Bishop, 41, of Rogersville.

Cause of death is under review.

Authorities were called the afternoon of April 18 to the creek off Old Highway 66 in Rogersville.

The body was then transferred to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

Positive identification for Bishop was made Tuesday, according to Hawkins.

"This is an ongoing investigation and is being treated as a suspicious death," according to a release from Lawson.