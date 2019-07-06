The Alcoa Police Department said a person who was stabbed behind a New Midland Shelf Storage in Alcoa likely knew the person who did it.

Detectives are still investigating the aggravated assault that occurred behind Midland Plaza on Thursday night. Officers said they found a man who suffered multiple stabs wounds on the Greenway Trail, then transported him to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Detectives say the victim had injuries to his neck and is expected to make a full recovery, but is revealing little about what happened that night.

This is a developing investigation we will continue to update as we learn more.