KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said investigators are looking to identify the suspect from a burglary that occurred at 2019 Central Street (Alignment Professionals).

Between 6 p.m. on April 20 and 7:45 a.m. on April 21, a trailer with a Sea-Doo jet ski and a second utility trailer were taken from the lot. The Sea-Doo has since been recovered, but the suspect remains at large, according to KPD.

The suspect was believed to be in a gray or silver mid-2000s model single-cab F-150, according to officials. No suspect photo is available.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.