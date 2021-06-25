"I took my best friend's life" | Man serving time for Knox teen's death pleads for early release

Isaiah Brooks was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of Zach Munday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge will determine if a 20-year-old man serving time for killing a young friend during a scuffle should get an early release from prison.

Isaiah Brooks was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for the May 2019 death of 15-year-old Zach Munday. The two were at a party with other young people when the two got into a fight and Brooks body-slammed Munday to the ground.

Instead of getting medical attention for Mundy, Brooks took him to his home and it was hours before he was treated for head injuries. If he'd been helped sooner, he probably would have lived, doctors said.

When he imposed the sentence, Green said he'd be willing to take another look at the case in a year. He denied an early release for Brooks in December 2020, saying "I don't think you've done enough time yet."

At a hearing on Friday, Brooks apologized to Munday's family, saying "he was “truly sorry about everything, I can’t say anything to bring him back, but I’m truly sorry.”

In his statement, Munday said he'd grown a lot in the past year and that he prayed every night about his actions.

"I understand and know it was my fault he died. My choices caused it and I wish every day not for me, but for Zach, that he was still alive. I took my best friend's life and I have to answer to God for that," he said.

Munday's mother, Jeanne Munday, told the court she didn't think that one and a half years behind bars was enough.

"I don't think you've learned your lesson," she said.