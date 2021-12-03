"It's a marathon" | City leaders say impactful change will take time to curb gun violence

The city extended its work with Cities United, investing $1 million to focus on future efforts to curb violence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since 2015, the City of Knoxville has been working closely with Cities United, an organization that helps communities build long-term plans on reducing homicides and shootings, especially among you Black men. Work with them intensified after four teens were killed due to gun violence.

On Monday, the city extended their work the group investing $1 million to focus on future efforts.

"It's going to take all of us to address it and save lives in our communities," said LaKenya Middlebrook with the city's Police Advisory & Review Committee.

Change won't happen overnight — that's the message Knoxville leaders want people to understand. It takes years of evolving hard work to see a difference.

"It's not going to be a sprint, it's a marathon," said community engagement manager Kathy Mack. "We have to take the time to do it right and we understand that's not always what people want to hear."

People are asking what's being done to curb violence. Middlebrook and Mack believe Cities United will make significant headway.

"Everything matters and everyone has a role to play," said Middlebrook.

The organization is working on a "violence prevention and interruption plan" that would stop cycles of violence before and after incidents occur. City leaders said they would want to continue partnering with Cities United as the plan develops.

The organization provides coaching, resources, plans and models supporting mayors across the country who look to end homicides and shootings among Black men and teens.

Mayor Indya Kincannon said that $1 million will go towards resources for those plans in the coming years.

"Every time someone that looks like me is taken, it hurts," said Emory Quince who has been a part of East Knoxville his whole life. "I don't know if i expected anything different than this. That doesn’t give a pass to life being lost but I can't say there’s much encouragement to think anything different. "

He's frustrated, saddened and heartbroken about what's been happening and awaits the day a solution is found.

"It moves to frustration, not with one person, but because we can't figure this out," said Quince.