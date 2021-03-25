'It's an added layer of protection and security' | Child advocacy center encouraged after lawmakers pass Evelyn's Law

If signed by Governor Lee, Evelyn's Law will increase penalties for parents if their child is not reported missing after 24 hours.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — More than one year after 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell's body was found, a new law is coming to fruition.

The Sullivan County toddler's disappearance went unreported for several months. In February 2020, an Amber Alert was finally issued.

The state house passed "Evelyn's Law" Thursday.

It would require parents to report a missing child under 12 within 24 hours. Otherwise, they could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Evelyn's mother, Megan, is charged with her murder.

If signed by Governor Lee, Evelyn's Law will increase penalties for parents.

Maggie McNally with child advocacy center Safe Harbor said it's encouraging to see lawmakers come together and pass this legislation.

"Protecting our children is a good thing and we can all agree on," she said. "It's an added layer of protection and security for children, especially vulnerable children."

Anytime protections can be added for those most vulnerable is imperative.

"Especially when we're talking about kids, the most vulnerable among us, they oftentimes don't have a voice and we need to make sure we as adults in the criminal justice system are protecting them as best we can."

While this law only applies to family members, McNally said it should raise more awareness for others involved in a child's life to always speak up if something doesn't seem right.

"We know that teachers, counselors and coaches and after school programs also have their eyes on kids and will be motivated even more so by the passage of this law to report when they haven't seen a child under their care."

The hope is to save more lives and bring more justice to others just like Evelyn.

"It's very sad it took something like this for this to come about," said McNally.