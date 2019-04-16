KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last January, 51-year-old Randy Lee Woody was convicted of attempted aggravated robbery and assault, after attempting to rob a Dollar General store on Circle Oak Drive, according to the district attorney's office.

District Attorney's Office

In security video released by the DA's Office, Woody made his way into the store and wasted no time showing off his D.I.Y "gun," which was actually a flashlight wrapped in electrical tape.

The robber aimed the "weapon" at the store clerk, who then realized the "gun" was fake, according to officials.

District Attorney's Office

The DA's office said the store manager then walked over, and he and the clerk forced Woody out of the store, with only his flashlight to show for his troubles.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Woody already has three convictions for aggravated robbery involving an actual deadly weapon and a conviction of second degree murder. He now faces punishment between six and ten years. Sentencing is set for May 31.