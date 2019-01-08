The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating a report of a road rage shooting in the Sequoyah Hills area.

According to KPD, a driver was traveling down Cherokee Boulevard toward Scenic Drive when the suspected vehicle got behind him.

KPD said traffic was moving slowly when the suspect vehicle began blowing their horn. Officers said it's believed there was some tension on the road between the two drivers.

As the victim drove onto Blows Ferry Road, KPD said a suspect in a red pickup truck turned onto Alta Vista Way and fired a shot, shattering the rear windshield of the vehicle before continuing on their way.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Sgt. Shane Watson with KPD said road rage shooting incidents like this are rare.

"To that extreme, it is somewhat rare. We don't have a lot of that that we see. Now we do get calls, again people calling about someone who is driving recklessly, tailgating, being aggressive," he said

Watson said it's a 'common sense issue,' and the best thing people can do is stay calm, be alert when they drive and pay attention.

"Maintain your self control. Don't get off on the side of the road and get out of your car and confront somebody. It's genuinely not worth it," he said. "You never know who you are dealing with. People have a tendency to overreact at times, and they may have a gun."

He said people shouldn't try tapping their breaks to try and slow someone who is following closely, saying it is 'just adding fuel to the fire.'

"If someone is kind of pushing you, tailgating you in a hurry, you know don't take it personally. Move over if you can. Don't speed up, don't let them push you to drive beyond your means especially," he said.

Watson said if you've fallen victim to road rage to call police instead of trying to handle it personally, and to try to get the person's tail number.