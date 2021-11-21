Jacob Clare faces new sexual assault charges in California

Jacob Clare is accused of taking 3-year-old Noah Clare from Tennessee and 16-year-old Amber Clare cross-country from Kentucky to San Clemente.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Clare with two additional felony assault charges in California.

The Sumner County District Attorney General’s office said Jacob Clare has been charged with sex with a minor with special circumstances and oral copulation with a victim under 18.

This is in addition to the Class A felony charge he is facing in Tennessee of especially aggravated kidnapping. He’s also charged with custodial interference and aggravated kidnapping in Kentucky.

Jacob Clare is accused of taking 3-year-old Noah Clare from Tennessee and 16-year-old Amber Clare cross-country from Kentucky to San Clemente.

Orange County Sheriff deputies found Noah and Amber on Thursday at a beach and took Jacob into custody.

Legal experts said with the especially aggravated kidnapping charge, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

Jacob Clare will have his arraignment and extradition hearing on Monday.

“Nine times out of 10 the defendant waives the extradition process,” Nashville attorney Jim Todd said. “Just go ahead and take me because it’s quicker. You don’t have to sit in jail in the state which you’re in.”