TBI: TN jail inmate indicted for supplying drugs to another inmate who overdosed and died

The TBI said Jason Johnson was responsible in the in-custody overdose death of a fellow jail inmate earlier this year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessee inmate is facing charges after a months-long investigation into the death of another inmate.

An indictment was returned charging Jason K. Johnson with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

According to the TBI, on May 24, 2022, special agents began investigating the death of Christopher S. Ellis, who was incarcerated at the Benton County Jail. An autopsy indicated the death was due to a drug overdose, and, over the course of the investigation, agents determined Johnson was responsible for supplying the drugs.